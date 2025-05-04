Govt to use beauty pageant to promote medical tourism in TG

Hyderabad: The emerging medical tourism will be promoted on a large scale during the Miss World Competition which begins on May 7 in Hyderabad.

The State government has already making arrangements for a special medical tourism campaign at the venue of the Miss World events in the city and other parts of the State.

Officials said that the government was taking special initiatives to promote medical tourism during the Miss World event, which will be broadcast live in more than 150 countries. A special medical tourism event will be held at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on May 16.

The authorities said that, compared to America and Europe, the medical treatment costs in Telangana is 60 per cent to 80 per cent lower.

The State run and private hospitals were already equipped with state-of-the-art technology (robotic surgery, telemedicine) and expert doctors are providing treatment for all complex procedures like cardiology, orthopedics, cancer treatment, transplantation, cosmetic plastic surgery, fertility treatments (IVF), and organ transplants.

Some of the hospitals in Hyderabad have also achieved JCI (Joint Commission International) and NABH accreditations, which are considered to be the best medical treatment and increased the trust of patients. Since the patients from different countries were showing interest in traditional Indian medical systems, the government is also promoting Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani. During the event, the medical teams will explain their benefits to the visitors from across the world.

Official statistics disclosed that 75,171 foreigners came to Hyderabad for medical treatment in 2014 and the number has increased to 1.55 lakh in 2024. At the same time, 8.82 crore patients from different parts of the country visited Telangana for medical treatment in 2024. The officials said the Miss World event will help to promote medical tourism further.