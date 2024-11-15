Govt trying to grab lands for a song: BJP MP

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP and BJP National Executive member Eatala Rajender lashed out at the State government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the land acquisition attempts in Kodangal in Vikarabad district.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he said that the local people feel that the state government is planning to acquire about 1,350 acres and another 1,500 acres of land in Lagacharla, Hakimpet, Polepalli and Pulichar villages in the name of setting up pharma companies in Kodangal, the Chief Minister's own constituency.

"Some brokers and middlemen are threatening the people holding assigned lands. Attempts were made to forcibly collect land from some other landowners," he alleged. Additionally, attempts are being made to grab farmer lands worth Rs. 40 lakh an acre at just Rs. 10 lakh. The local people staged a dharna against the state government's stand, saying they would not leave their villages. The MP alleged CM Revanth Reddy's government is unleashing torture on the people who voted for him by shutting down internet services in the villages.

MP DK Aruna, who went to support the affected people and farmers, was stopped by the police by putting up barricades, he said.

At the same time, he alleged that CM Revanth Reddy's brother was allowed with a convoy of 50 cars and 300 people. “They roamed the villages insulting people and threatened that if they did not sign, their children would end up in jails,” he pointed out.