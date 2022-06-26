'Govt wants every dalit family to get Dalit Bandhu'

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the Telangana government would make the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram and Jyotibha Phule come true.

On Saturday, the Minister inaugurated the units sanctioned under the Dalit Bandhu scheme at Kisan Nagar and Rekurti in Karimnagar town. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Telangana government led by CM KCR was striving to empower dalits.

The fate of dalits was not changed as the previous governments used dalits as a vote bank. KCR introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme to enable dalits in the society to stand on their own and shed light on the lives of dalits.

The CM KCR was implementing schemes in Telangana like no other State did in the last 75 years of independent India. In Huzurabad constituency, out of 13559 beneficiaries, 11,500 have received support under the scheme.

In Karimnagar, Choppadandi and Manakondaur constituencies, 300 beneficiaries have been selected and 250 units have been sanctioned so far. 100 units sanctioned in Karimnagar constituency would be made available to the beneficiaries expeditiously.

He said that only the poor would be selected for the scheme as the first priority. The Telangana government would not compromise anywhere on the welfare of the poor.

City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, District Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, SUDA Chairperson GV Ramakrishna Rao, SC Corporation ED Suresh and others participated.