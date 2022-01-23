Govt will protect tribal women: Rathod

Kothagudem: Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Saturday instructed the forest officials to probe into the incident of a forest guard misbehaved with adivasi women in the district.

In a statement, the Minister said that an action against those who behave rudely with tribal women would be taken. Tribal Welfare Secretary and the Commissioner were told to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and take strict action against the culprits.

Reacting strongly to the alleged misconduct of forest beat guard with three tribal women of Sakivagu tribal hamlet in Mulkalapalli mandal in the district on Friday, she said that exploitation of tribals who go to the forests for their livelihood would not be tolerated. She assured that the government would stand by the tribal women and ensure justice for them in all respects.

Forest staff and officials were warned many times not to trouble the tribals going into forests for collecting forest products for their livelihood. Following the directions from the Minister authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Bhadrachalam, ITDA Project Officer was also directed to conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter.