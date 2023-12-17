Govt will require Rs 3 lakh cr to roll out six guarantees: Akbar

Hyderabad: The AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the State government would require over Rs 3.10 lakh crore to implement all the six guarantees which the Congress party gave to the people of the State.

The AIMIM leader was speaking in the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Assembly on Saturday.Akbaruddin Owaisi gave the details of funds required for every guarantee given by the Congress party.

He said that the government would require Rs 5,399 crore per month alone for the gas subsidy. Along with this the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver would cost Rs 36,000 crore. When the Congress members asked the MIM leader not to criticize them, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that he was not finding fault with them.

“The Congress party has ruled the country for 16 times, they are a learned party. I am not saying the Congress cannot implement it. I said you can do it, you have all the experience,” said Owaisi.

The AIMIM leader ruled out having any alliance with the Congress party. He said that his party has supported the good works of the earlier

government and questioned if there were wrongdoings.

“We did not go to the meeting called by the chief minister on our own, it was Revanth Reddy who called us. We have been going alone and we will go alone and continue to fight for our people,” said Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Owaisi also asked how the government would repay the RTC which would face a loss of Rs 12 crore everyday because of the free travel facility to the women in TSRTC buses.