Live
- World Water Day Celebrations in Nagarkurnool
- Cameras rolling, surprises unfolding: Red Lorry Film Festival Day 2 delivers the drama
- 305 MBBS, BDS, MDS students receive graduation certificates
- A move to weaken voice of South India: Revanth
- Waltair focuses on intensive ticket checking drives
- Alliance corporators take big leap towards getting Mayor post
- AP committed to provide world-class education: MP
- Desecration of Ambedkar statue: CM orders stern action on culprits
- TTD to accept TG leaders’ letters from tomorrow
- Delimitation unites South leaders
Govt will set up mini industrial parks for women in each Assembly segment
A training academy will be established to equip women with the much needed skills to become successful entrepreneurs, says Industries Minister Sridhar Babu
Hyderabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday disclosed that the government will set up Mini Industrial parks in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies which will run exclusively by women.
Speaking in the Assembly, Sridhar Babu said that the State government was considering establishing a training academy to equip women with the much needed skills to become successful entrepreneurs.
To foster economic empowerment, this academy would also focus on upskilling the women. Emphasising that the government is on its way to achieving the $ trillion economy, he said that the government was treading ahead with strategic planning.
He criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting MSMEs owing to the absence of a comprehensive MSME policy.