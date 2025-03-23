Govt will set up mini industrial parks for women in each Assembly segment

Hyderabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday disclosed that the government will set up Mini Industrial parks in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies which will run exclusively by women.

Speaking in the Assembly, Sridhar Babu said that the State government was considering establishing a training academy to equip women with the much needed skills to become successful entrepreneurs.

To foster economic empowerment, this academy would also focus on upskilling the women. Emphasising that the government is on its way to achieving the $ trillion economy, he said that the government was treading ahead with strategic planning.

He criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting MSMEs owing to the absence of a comprehensive MSME policy.