Govt will spend Rs10,820 cr on irrigation projects this year: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigationand Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Sunday that the irrigation sector received a clear focus in the budget, with a capital investment allocation of Rs 10,820 crore.

Addressing the media at Jal Soudha, where he reviewed the status of the Irrigation department with advisers, secretaries, engineering-in-Chief and engineering staff across the State. He reviewed the budget allocations and projects’ progress.

Reddy announced that the government would create an additional 30 lakh-acre ayacut across Telangana in five years. He emphasised the government's commitment to starting a new chapter in the State's irrigation sector, aiming to benefit both farmers and the public.

Reddy reviewed the progress of priority projects, measures to expedite work, and action taken on petitions submitted by public representatives on irrigation issues. He emphasised that there would be no shortage of funds for priority projects; the allocation for the department is adequate.

The Minister stressed the importance of completing field-level work according to targets and ensuring that assigned tasks are completed on time. He warned that negligence in work would not be tolerated and that committed and sincere efforts are essential. He cautioned that contractors causing delays or acting negligently would face action.

Reddy emphasised the importance of ensuring swift completion of priority projects and identifying and resolving field-level issues. He warned of action against officials whose negligence negatively impacts farmers and crops. He stressed the need for effective operation and maintenance of canals and tanks, along with regular inspections and flood prevention measures. Additionally, he highlighted the necessity of transparent and regulation-compliant completion of work, with State-level reviews to be conducted every 15 days.

He emphasised the importance of discipline and responsibility in completing the projects.

Irrigation adviser Adityanath Das, secretary Rahul Bojja, Prashant Patil, ENC Anil, and other officials were present.