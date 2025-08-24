Graduation Day held at Anurag Engineering College

Kodad: Anurag Engineering College celebrated the Graduation Day here on Saturday during which chief guests Dr K Vijay Kumar Reddy and Comura Technologies CEO Prabhakar Yasa presented degree certificates to students who secured first and second ranks.

College topper Sammadi Madhuri was felicitated and awarded the Palla Raghava Reddy Memorial Gold Medal for her performance. The guests encouraged students to gain expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and aim for top positions in their careers.

Principal Dr Suresh Kumar presented degree certificates to students from various departments. He advised them to continue studying well and work towards achieving bright futures and good positions.