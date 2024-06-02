Grand arrangements for Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: All arrangements are in place for the grand celebrations of Telangana Formation Day on Sunday.

The arrangements have been made to conduct celebrations from Sunday morning to night. As part of the State Formation Day celebrations, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will pay floral tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park around 9.30 am.

Later, he will unfurl the national flag at Parade Grounds at 10 am and receive the guard of honour of the police forces, besides releasing the State song on the occasion. After that, the official anthem of Telangana State will be unveiled. Awards are given to police personnel and best contingents. The programme will end after a photo session with the award recipients.

In the evening, the decennial celebrations will begin at Tank Bund. Handicrafts, special products and different types of food stalls related to Telangana have been set up on the Tank Bund. At 6.30 pm, the Chief Minister will reach Tank Bund and visit the various stalls set up there. A carnival is held which mirrors the wonderful display of Telangana art forms. Around 700 artists will participate in it. Afterwards, there will be various cultural dance performances for 70 minutes on the stage set up by Tank Bund. After the stage show, a flag walk programme will be conducted on the Tankbund with national flags. Jaya Jayahe Telangana full version (13.30 minutes) song will be released to mark on the occasion. Telangana poet Ande Sri and music director MM Keeravani will be felicitated on the same stage. At 8.50 pm, the celebrations end with fireworks that burst the sky over the Hussain Sagar for ten minutes.

In this context, the State government has invited Governor Radhakrishnan to participate in the inaugural ceremony. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka went to Raj Bhavan here and invited him to attend the ceremony.