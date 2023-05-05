Grand Buddha Jayanti celebrations at Buddhavanam today

Nagarjuna Sagar: All arrangements in place to celebrate 2567th Buddha Jayanti at Buddhavanam in Nagarjuna Sagar on Friday (May 5), informed Buddhavanam project special officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah on Thursday. In a press state ment, he informed that the birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Buddha will begin at 10 am by Buddhist monks and inauguration of a free medical camp by Professor Sukhadev Thorat, former Chairman of UGC. The evening session will begin at 5pm with chanting of mantras by Buddhist monks followed by Dhamma discourse and keynote address by Sukhadev Thorat and conclude with illumination of Buddhavanam premises. Minister for Tourism and Culture Srinivasa Goud will be the chief guest and Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath and other dignitaries will attend the event.

Another important event organised by the Buddhist Society of India-Telangana branch is 200 car rally which will start at 8 am from the 125-ft statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad and reach Buddhavanam at 1 pm.