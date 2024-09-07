Grand Celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi commences at Khairatabad

The much-anticipated Pooja for Maha Ganapati commences today, marking a momentous occasion as the Khairatabad Ganesha festival celebrates its 70th anniversary. In a vibrant procession, members of the Oggudolu community and Padmashalis, adorned with traditional handloom yarn scarves, made their way to offer the sacred Gayatri to Ganesha.

This year, the towering Bada Ganesh idol stands impressively at 70 feet, inviting worshippers from all over. The Maha Ganapati will be available for devotees to pay their respects over the next ten days, culminating in a grand immersion ceremony scheduled for the 17th of this month. The inaugural pooja is set to take place at 11 am, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his family expected to participate.

Later in the day, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will join the celebrations, attending the puja at 3 pm. The Khairatabad Ganesh this year is themed as Shri Saptamukha Mahashakti Ganapati and is crafted entirely from eco-friendly clay, reflecting a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. Despite starting the statue’s creation later than usual, the Utsava committee accomplished the intricate work in record time, with a dedicated team of 190 artisans contributing to the sculpture.

Flanking the magnificent Ganesh idol are depictions of Srinivasa Kalyanam and Shivaparvatula Kalyanam, adding to the spiritual ambiance. A notable highlight of this year's festivities includes the impressive Balaramu statue from Ayodhya, drawing significant attention from devotees.

As interest in the festival grows, the festival committee is prepared for large crowds, expecting attendance to rise from last year's 22 lakh to an estimated 30 lakh devotees this year. Special arrangements have been made for visitors, including covered shelters to protect worshippers from potential rainfall, ensuring a comfortable and memorable experience for everyone.