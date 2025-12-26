Grand Christmas celebrations held

Gadwal: Grand Christmas celebrations were held with great devotion and joy at MB Bethel Church located in the SC Colony of Aiza Mandal headquarters.

On the occasion of Christmas, the celebrations were conducted under the leadership of Pastor Rev. Y Simon and church elders.

A large number of children, elders, and youth participated enthusiastically in the festive prayers and programs.

Addressing the gathering, Pastor Rev. Y Simon spoke about the birth of Jesus Christ and explained the true meaning of Christmas.

He stated that “Today, in the town of David, a Savior has been born for us,” emphasizing that Jesus Christ is the Savior who came into this world to redeem humanity.

Pastor Simon elaborated on the miraculous works performed by the Lord, particularly highlighting the healing of a leprosy patient, and explained the biblical scripture in a clear and meaningful manner.

His sermon inspired the congregation and strengthened their faith.

The celebration concluded in a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere, with prayers, hymns, and the exchange of Christmas greetings among the attendees, marking the festival with devotion and unity.