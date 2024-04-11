  • Menu
Grand Eid prayers in the district center

Grand Eid prayers in the district center
Muslims offered special prayers on the occasion of Ramzan festival at Eidgah in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

Nagarkurnool : Muslims offered special prayers on the occasion of Ramzan festival at Eidgah in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. A large number of Muslim brothers reached Eid and participated in special prayers. Nagarkarnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy attended this program. After that he wished the Muslim brothers Eid.

