Grand Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the district headquarters

Just In
The Shri Krishna Janmashtami festivities were celebrated with grandeur in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.
NagarKurnool: The Shri Krishna Janmashtami festivities were celebrated with grandeur in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. The children in schools across the district dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha, bringing joy and festivity. The annual Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the Shri Saraswati Shishu Mandir School were once again held magnificently this year.
The boys and girls dressed as Krishna, Radha, and gopis, immersed themselves in the festive spirit. The event included the traditional utti kottu ceremony, which was conducted with enthusiasm.
Children dressed as Lord Krishna participated actively. The school's headmistress, Prasanna Lakshmi, along with other teachers, took part in the celebration. Meanwhile, at the Sitarama Swamy Temple in the district headquarters, the annual utti kottu ceremony was also held with grandeur. Devotees from various parts of the town, dressed as Radha and Krishna, flocked to the event, which was witnessed by a large number of devotees.