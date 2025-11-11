Grand tech expo held at NIT Warangal

HANUMAKONDA: The Central Research Instrumentation Facility (CRIF), NIT Warangal, successfully organised a one-day programme on “Awareness on Accessible Analytical Technology (AAAT’25)” in collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Keysight Technologies, and Netweb Technologies, commemorating World Science Day for Peace and Development. The event also featured a grand technology exposition on the NIT Warangal campus.

Leading companies in scientific instrumentation — Thermo Fisher Scientific, Keysight Technologies, and Netweb Technologies — participated and showcased their state-of-the-art analytical equipment. Experts demonstrated the latest advancements in scientific and analytical technologies and delivered research-oriented presentations highlighting how these tools can enhance research output, innovation, and industrial collaboration.

More than 150 participants, including faculty members, research scholars, and students from NIT Warangal and nearby colleges, attended the program and actively interacted with experts during live demonstrations.

The event was formally inaugurated by Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director, NIT Warangal, who emphasized the importance of advanced analytical tools in promoting high-quality research and fostering innovation for societal development.

Distinguished faculty members, including Prof. Veeresh Babu (Head, CRIF) and several others, took part in discussions with industry professionals, exploring opportunities for future collaboration, training, and technology adoption.

The program was efficiently coordinated by Prof. Kashinath (Dept. of Chemistry), Prof. Anjaneyulu (Dept. of ECE), and Technical Officers Ms. Gollapalli Sree Rama Sanjeevini and Mr. Sudhakar, ensuring the smooth execution of all sessions.

The AAAT’25 Expo served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, enabling participants to gain valuable insights into cutting-edge analytical solutions supporting scientific research, innovation, and sustainable development.