Grand Welcome Party Celebrations at Government Degree College

Nagar Kurnool: In the local Government Science Degree College of Nagarkurnool district, a grand welcome party was held. Second and third-year students organized a welcome event for the newly admitted first-year students. The first-year students were warmly greeted by their seniors with bouquets, and the program was celebrated with enthusiasm. Cultural activities, including games and performances, entertained the students.

On this occasion, the college principal, Kamar Shahjahan Sultana, highlighted that such events contribute significantly to fostering a friendly atmosphere among students. She encouraged the students to maintain unity, study well, and bring good recognition to the college. Additionally, she informed the students about various ongoing activities in the college. Faculty members Anjaneyulu, Vanitha, Kodandaramulu, Umadevi, Ramakrishna, Dasharatham, Muzaffar, Raghavender, Naresh, and others attended the event.





