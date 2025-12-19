Grand Welcome to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Nagar kurnool: On Friday, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, along with his family, arrived at Shamshabad Airport from Delhi by a special flight to visit Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam. From there, he proceeded by road to Srisailam and en route reached the Telangana Tourism Mrugavani Guest House located in Munnanur village limits of Amrabad Mandal, Nagar Kurnool district.

On this occasion, Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh, District Superintendent of Police Dr. Sangram Singh Ganpat Rao Patil, and Nandyal District Joint Collector K. Karthik extended a warm welcome to the Chief Election Commissioner by presenting bouquets. Subsequently, Gyanesh Kumar received the guard of honour from the police.

After a brief halt, he departed for Srisailam to offer prayers at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple.

Additional Collector P. Amarender, DSP Srinivasulu, and other officials were present on the occasion.