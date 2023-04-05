Green India Challenge makes it to the Limca Book of Records

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge founder Joginipalli Santosh Kumar has been named in the "Limca Book of Records", which registers the immense talent displayed by Indians worldwide. The Limca Book of Records recognise and acknowledge the achievements of Indians in the fields of Education, Literature, Cinema, Science, Technology and various other fields and place them in the record.

LimcaBook Records Editor Vatsala Kaul Banerjee said that J Santosh Kumar has been selected for the prestigious award in social service category for undertaking a massive plantation in a just one hour time. Banerjee said that the Limca Book of Records certificate is presented to Santosh Kumar from the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday.

The organisation said that with the special initiative of Santosh Kumar, the Green India Challenge planted 3,54,900 saplings with the participation of 16,900 people in one hour at Durga Nagar in Adilabad district on July 4, 2021. The management said that each participant planted 21 saplings and it is the best feat in this category till date. The organisation praised Green India Challenge for making the plantation programme a big success which is a proof of collective effort and social awareness.

Santosh Kumar said that getting 'Green India Challenge' a place in the LimcaBook of Records and receiving the certificate from the hands of the CM KCR increased the responsibility and added that Adilabad MLA JoguRamanna is the main reason for achieving Limca book Record. With the inspiration of KCR, JoguRamanna took the decision to plant saplings as part of the Green India Challenge on his birthday and planted more than 3.5 lakh saplings within an hour. The efforts of Ramanna and his followers are noteworthy. This record was made possible due to special efforts made for one month.