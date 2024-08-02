Live
- DC B.M. Santosh Flags Off Buses for Teachers Attending Face-to-Face Program with CM
- Aster DM Healthcare extends support to the victims of the Wayanad Landslide in Kerala
- BDO held with Rs 4.92 lakh cash in vehicle
- Padayatra is of the corrupt, by the corrupt, for the corrupt: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Operation Muskaan-X Rescues 18 Children in Raids
- Congress Party Celebrates Supreme Court Verdict with Milk Bath Rituals for Leaders' Portraits
- Quality Education Must be Provided to Students
- Green Signal for Medical College in Gadwal
- Demand for Legal Protection and Job Security for Transport Workers" - CITU
- Modi Keeps His Promise to Manda Krishna
Just In
Green Signal for Medical College in Gadwal
Highlights
Approval Granted for Four New Medical Colleges. National Medical Commission Issues LOP.
Gadwal: Approval Granted for Four New Medical Colleges. National Medical Commission Issues LOP.
Admissions to Start This Year at Gadwal Medical College. MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Expresses Joy.
Medical education in the state is set to become more accessible as the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approvals for four new medical colleges in Telangana. The Letter of Permission (LOP) was issued on Wednesday night.
The state government had applied to the NMC for eight new medical colleges last year. Out of these, Gadwal, Mulugu, Narsampet, and Narayanpet colleges have received approval. This means that admissions can commence at these colleges from this academic year itself.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS