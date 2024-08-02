Green Signal for Medical College in Gadwal

Gadwal: Approval Granted for Four New Medical Colleges. National Medical Commission Issues LOP.

Admissions to Start This Year at Gadwal Medical College. MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Expresses Joy.

Medical education in the state is set to become more accessible as the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approvals for four new medical colleges in Telangana. The Letter of Permission (LOP) was issued on Wednesday night.

The state government had applied to the NMC for eight new medical colleges last year. Out of these, Gadwal, Mulugu, Narsampet, and Narayanpet colleges have received approval. This means that admissions can commence at these colleges from this academic year itself.