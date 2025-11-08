Greetings flood In for CM Revanth Reddy on his birthday, PM Modi extend wishes

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is receiving a deluge of birthday wishes today, with notable messages from various political leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes this morning, expressing hopes for Revanth's good health in his birthday message.

Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria have also conveyed their birthday greetings to the Telangana leader.

The celebrations are further buoyed by messages from several Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, prominent Congress figures, as well as leaders from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Many of these well-wishers have taken to social media to pay tribute to their beloved leader on this special occasion.