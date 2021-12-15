Greyhounds ASI injured in landmine blast in Kothagudem

A landmine explosion injured an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) here at Cherla mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred between Battinapalli and Yerrampadu villages in Peddamidisileru reserve forest area on Telangana-Chhatisgarh borders. The greyhounds ASI, identified as Krishna Prasad who suffered injuries is said to be involved in the combing operations in the forest.

The ASI along with another official ventured into the forests when he was attacked by the Maoists. The injured official was sent to hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police, Sunil Dutt and OSD V Tirupathi reached the spot on learning the development.