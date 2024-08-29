GRIHA council to host regional conclave on Aug 30

Hyderabad: The Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) council is set to host the regional conclave 2024 on August 30.

The event, being attended by Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, will focus on the theme ‘Accelerating Climate Action in the Built Environment’ and is supported by Ela Green Buildings & Infrastructure Consultants Pvt Ltd as the knowledge partner, along with ASAI as the event partner.

According to organisers, following the success of its regional conclave in Lucknow, the Hyderabad conclave is part of a multi-series initiative aimed at reaching out to the grassroots for deeper penetration of the idea of sustainability and green building across the country. The regional events will serve as precursors to the 16th GRIHA summit, which will be held in New Delhi on December 4 and 5 this year.

The GRIHA regional conclave here will act as a platform to discuss critical interdependence between communities and organisations in creating inclusive and climate-resilient infrastructure. The discussions will revolve around decarbonising the built environment by 2050 and achieving India’s goal of becoming a ‘net zero’ nation by 2070.

Aligning with India’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047,’ the conclave will cover various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance. The event aims to foster dialogue on mitigation and adaptation strategies essential for creating sustainable infrastructure.