Group-1 preliminary examination conducted peacefully

Hyderabad: The Group-1 preliminary examination conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) proceeded seamlessly without any incidents at 897 centres across 31 districts of Telangana on Sunday.

A total of 4.03 lakh candidates applied for Group-I services against 563 vacancies, with 3.02 lakh candidates (74 per cent) appearing for the examination.

In Hyderabad district, 40,569 candidates registered for the exams, with approximately 25,051 candidates appearing.

The Commission monitored CCTV live proceedings of all strong rooms and exam centres throughout the examination from the Command Control Centre at the O/O TGPSC office in Hyderabad.

The preliminary key for the exam will soon be available on the Commission website, www.tspsc.gov.in.

The day-wise schedule of the Group I (Mains) examination, scheduled to be held from October 21, will be notified shortly. All candidates are advised to regularly visit the commission website for updates, stated a senior officer, TGPSC.