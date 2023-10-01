Group 1: Revanth Reddy backs call for blockading highways

Hyderabad: Blaming the State government for Group-1 exam fiasco PCC chief A Revanth Reddy backed the calls for blockading highways in Telangana as a mark of supporting the ‘unemployed youth’.

Addressing a round table conference on the demand for ‘TSPSC revamp’, Revanth supported the idea of TJS president Prof M Kodandaram who gave call for blockading highways, in protest against the apathetic attitude of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who remains silent over the issue of Group-1. Emphasising that he would take up responsibility of highway blockade in Mahbubnagar district along with former MLA S A Sampath Kumar, Revanth stressed that these protests will surely pressure KCR to come out of his farm house and respond over the issue. “Under the leadership of Kodandaram we shall take forward the final struggle for Telangana, which will surely provide us the permanent solution,” he asserted.