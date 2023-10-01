Live
- UP sees 9% reduction in murder cases, 16% in robbery
- Men’s ODI WC: We genuinely believe that we can do something special, says South Africa’s David Miller
- Modi to visit Chittorgarh, Gwalior tomorrow, to dedicate projects worth over Rs 26,000 cr
- Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament
- Chandrababu Naidu Deeksha in Jail. TDP cadre also to fast and light candles in the evening
- BJP chief in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti for 'Swacchta Abhiyan'
- BJP has done nothing to Telangana and will get big zero in polls
- Srikakulam: 200 students donate blood to mark Blood Donation Day
- PM Modi arrives Hyderabad, leaves to Mahabubnagar
- Rajnath leads cleanliness, plantation activities at Delhi Cantt
Group 1: Revanth Reddy backs call for blockading highways
Blaming the State government for Group-1 exam fiasco PCC chief A Revanth Reddy backed the calls for blockading highways in Telangana as a mark of supporting the ‘unemployed youth’.
Addressing a round table conference on the demand for ‘TSPSC revamp’, Revanth supported the idea of TJS president Prof M Kodandaram who gave call for blockading highways, in protest against the apathetic attitude of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who remains silent over the issue of Group-1. Emphasising that he would take up responsibility of highway blockade in Mahbubnagar district along with former MLA S A Sampath Kumar, Revanth stressed that these protests will surely pressure KCR to come out of his farm house and respond over the issue. “Under the leadership of Kodandaram we shall take forward the final struggle for Telangana, which will surely provide us the permanent solution,” he asserted.