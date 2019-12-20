Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Guard of plastic godown killed by unidentified assailants in Hyderabad

Guard of plastic godown killed by unidentified assailants in Hyderabad
Highlights

Three unidentified assailants brutally killed a 50-year-old security guard late on Thursday here under Mailardevpally police station limits. The...

Three unidentified assailants brutally killed a 50-year-old security guard late on Thursday here under Mailardevpally police station limits. The victim was identified as Ahmed.

According to police, the victim was working as a security guard in a plastic godown at Danamma Jhopidi area. The assailants suddenly rushed to the plastic godown and attacked him with rods. Shocked over the unexpected attack, the victim tried to escape from them but the assailants chased and killed him.

On receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot and collected clues. After registering a case they took up investigation. The police are verifying CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top