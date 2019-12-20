Guard of plastic godown killed by unidentified assailants in Hyderabad

Three unidentified assailants brutally killed a 50-year-old security guard late on Thursday here under Mailardevpally police station limits. The victim was identified as Ahmed.

According to police, the victim was working as a security guard in a plastic godown at Danamma Jhopidi area. The assailants suddenly rushed to the plastic godown and attacked him with rods. Shocked over the unexpected attack, the victim tried to escape from them but the assailants chased and killed him.

On receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot and collected clues. After registering a case they took up investigation. The police are verifying CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused.