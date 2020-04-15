Gudur Narayana Reddy raps Harish Rao for remarks against Congress

Hyderabad: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Tuesday strongly condemned Finance Minister T Harish Rao for his remarks against the Congress party.



Narayana Reddy said that the Congress party has been playing the role of a constructive Opposition by raising genuine questions in the public interest. However, TRS Ministers and leaders have been targeting the Congress party to divert people's attention from their failures. "Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and his all Ministers have become masters in deceiving the common people with false promises and fake claims. Whenever they fail to answer the questions being raised by the people, they blame the Congress party for weird reasons," he said.

Narayana Reddy claimed that it was only after Congress party's objection on salary cut for all employees, TRS Government modified the order and exempted staff of Health, Police, sanitation, Gram Panchayat and a few other departments from the salary cut.

"Harish Rao himself admitted that 12 kg rice per person for White Ration Cardholders has been distributed to only 87 per cent of beneficiaries. It clearly means that more than 10 lakh BPL families are yet to get the rice which was promised to them on March 22. Similarly, Rs 1,500 per family was transferred to the accounts only on April 14. Will Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao or Finance Minister Harish Rao explains how nearly 87 lakh BPL families would have managed for the last 24 days without food, work or money?" he asked.