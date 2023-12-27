Guidelines on ration cards yet to be formulated: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: While informing that all the applications from beneficiaries seeking six-guarantees will be thoroughly screened, Minister D Sridhar Babu clarified that the State government is yet to formulate the modalities of the ration cards.

Briefing the media persons after a review meeting on ‘PrajaPalana’ held at Banjara Bhavan, Sridhar Babu blamed the previous government and stated that it has failed to issue new ration cards and completely neglected the matter. He also said that those seeking 'IndirammaIndlu' may also apply from December 28 and eligible candidates will be identified during the screening process.

Team leaders to coordinate As part of the process to identify the beneficiaries, the Minister said that officials will be reaching out to the people to collect data. To clear the crowd expected to arrive at Division level, each division will have four ‘Team Leaders’ positioned at different quarters.

Each of the team leaders will be assisted by seven persons. A separate line will cater for the women and differently abled. The government has also come up with a time-table for each of the wards. The public representatives will be coordinating in information flow in each ward.

This review meeting was attended by GHMC officers who were appointed as 'Special Officers' for conducting the PrajaPalanaprogramme along with Zonal officials. Also present were Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, GHMC commissioner Ronald Ross, Collector Anudeep.

While referring to the overwhelming response to ‘Praja Vani’ being held at Praja Bhavan, the Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that it has received a total of 22,000 applications which reflects the citizens' trust in the government. He said that each of the applicants will get an acknowledgement receipt. He also maintained that the ‘guidelines’ will be formulated once the entire data is collected. Those who are pension beneficiaries need not apply.

Meanwhile at the meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan, Ponnam who held a meeting with party’s Assembly candidates from city said that they will hold the key in ‘PrajaPalana’ programme starting from Dec 28 to Jan 6. The party has forwarded the names of all the candidates to the Collectors under 15 Assembly

constituencies.