Gulf JAC thanks CM Revanth for keeping promise of Rs 5 lakh compensation

Hyderabad: Telangana Gulf Workers' Joint Action Committee (JAC) has thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for implementing a promise of Rs.5 lakh compensation to the family members of Gulf victims.

Under the leadership of Balkonda former MLA Eravatri Anil, TPCC NRI cell chairman Dr BM Vinod Kumar, Qatar NRI Dasaripalli Mithila, TPCC NRI Cell Gulf convener Singireddy Naresh Reddy, Pravasi Mitra Labour Union president Swadesh Parikipandla and Gulf Migration analyst Manda Bhim Reddy called on the Chief Minister here on Wednesday and expressed gratitude to him for implementing the promise of Rs 5 lakhs compensation as promised by the Congress party during the recent Assembly elections.

The Gulf JAC members said it is commendable that the Congress government has started implementing its promise of Rs.5 lakhs to the family members of Gulf victims within 100 days of coming to power in Telangana and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is treating the Gulf workers with humanity.

TPCC NRI cell chairman Dr BM Vinod Kumar said the Congress government is committed to form a comprehensive NRI policy and Gulf Welfare Board for migrant workers.