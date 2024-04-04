  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Gulf JAC thanks CM Revanth for keeping promise of Rs 5 lakh compensation

Gulf JAC thanks CM Revanth for keeping promise of Rs 5 lakh compensation
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Gulf Workers' Joint Action Committee (JAC) has thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for implementing a promise of Rs.5 lakh...

Hyderabad: Telangana Gulf Workers' Joint Action Committee (JAC) has thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for implementing a promise of Rs.5 lakh compensation to the family members of Gulf victims.

Under the leadership of Balkonda former MLA Eravatri Anil, TPCC NRI cell chairman Dr BM Vinod Kumar, Qatar NRI Dasaripalli Mithila, TPCC NRI Cell Gulf convener Singireddy Naresh Reddy, Pravasi Mitra Labour Union president Swadesh Parikipandla and Gulf Migration analyst Manda Bhim Reddy called on the Chief Minister here on Wednesday and expressed gratitude to him for implementing the promise of Rs 5 lakhs compensation as promised by the Congress party during the recent Assembly elections.

The Gulf JAC members said it is commendable that the Congress government has started implementing its promise of Rs.5 lakhs to the family members of Gulf victims within 100 days of coming to power in Telangana and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is treating the Gulf workers with humanity.

TPCC NRI cell chairman Dr BM Vinod Kumar said the Congress government is committed to form a comprehensive NRI policy and Gulf Welfare Board for migrant workers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X