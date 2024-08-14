  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Gurukula death: Minister directs for regular health check-up of students

Gurukula death: Minister directs for regular health check-up of students
x
Highlights

In wake of death of a student in boy’s Gurukula school in Metpally, Jagtial district the Minister for BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar instructed the officials to ensure that the students get regular health check up and hygiene is maintained at all the residential institutions.

Hyderabad: In wake of death of a student in boy’s Gurukula school in Metpally, Jagtial district the Minister for BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar instructed the officials to ensure that the students get regular health check up and hygiene is maintained at all the residential institutions.

Ponnam on Tuesday while emphasising maintaining sanitary within state run residential schools instructed the officials to take all the necessary precautions to avert spreading of seasonal diseases.

While underlining that the students get nutritious and healthy food, the Minister asked the officials to ensure the health check-ups also focusing on overall growth of the students.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X