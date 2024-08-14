Gurukula death: Minister directs for regular health check-up of students

Hyderabad: In wake of death of a student in boy’s Gurukula school in Metpally, Jagtial district the Minister for BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar instructed the officials to ensure that the students get regular health check up and hygiene is maintained at all the residential institutions.

Ponnam on Tuesday while emphasising maintaining sanitary within state run residential schools instructed the officials to take all the necessary precautions to avert spreading of seasonal diseases.

While underlining that the students get nutritious and healthy food, the Minister asked the officials to ensure the health check-ups also focusing on overall growth of the students.