Gutta Sukhendar Reddy calls on people to make KCR's Praja Deevena sabha successful

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy said that BJP and Congress party has no chance of comming into the power. He warned that people of Telangana may lose their self-respect if they give power to that BJP. He spoke to the media at his residence in Nalgonda and expressed his displeasure that the saffron party has started its operation to look down the development of Telangana. He criticized that the leaders coming from Delhi are playing with the BJP leaders here.



Gutta Sukhendar Reddy said that the by-election did not come because of the people's will, but because of the arrogance of Rajagopal Reddy. He said that Rajagopal has become a pawn in the hands of the BJP. The council chairman said that people of Munugode will teach a befitting lesson to BJP.

He said that only Telangana will be developed on in the leadership of Chief Minister KCR and criticized that the central government is also undermining the employment guarantee scheme. He said that BJP has no love for people except for power.