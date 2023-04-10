Guv bats for an integrated system of medicine

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday called for the practice of integrated medicine to offer the best possible cure for diseases.

"No system of medicine is secondary to another, there must be an integrated system of medicine to offer effective treatment to the patients," she said.

The Governor, as the chief guest, was addressing the inaugural of the Homeopathy VijnanaSammelan 2023-24 at the IICT Auditorium, Tarnaka, here.

Highlighting the need for creating better awareness and improving the confidence of the people in the Homeopathy system of medicine, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan called for greater research and publishing of the facts to underscore the effectiveness of Homeopathy.

"Homeopathy is described as simple and non-invasive. It is not only the cost-effective, but also the cause-effective, as it tries to address the root cause of the disease," she added.

Referring to the massive boost being given to the AYUSH department under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said that it is a golden period for the AYUSH system of medicines.

The Governor also called for a multidisciplinary approach in medicine to make the treatment more effective, while making it affordable with lesser side effects.

She said appreciated the efforts of the Global Homeopathy Foundation and Vijnana Bharati in organizing the Homeopathy Vijnana Sammelan-2023-2024 in Hyderabad. The Governor, as part of the event, honoured some leading lights of the Homeopathy system of medicine. Department of Science and Technology Secretary Dr S Chandrashekar, Homeopathy Global Foundation Chairman Dr Jayesh, Vijnana Bharati vice president Dr Satish Shenoy and others were present.