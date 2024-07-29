Live
- Welspun Living Joins Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign to Drive Sustainable Change by Making India the Sustainable Loom for the World
- Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ team reduces ticket prices in AP,TG
- ‘The Raja Saab’ glimpse: All eyes on the look of Prabhas
- Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ achieves record-breaking opening weekend
- Minister Parthasarathy releases water from Tammileru reservoir
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser promises high-octane entertainment
- Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passes away
- Chandrababu to review on transport dept. to discuss on Free Bus Travel for Women in AP
- Redmi Pad Pro 5G and SE 4G Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Features and More
Just In
Guv greets people on Bonalu eve
Highlights
State Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the eve of the Bonalu festival.
Hyderabad: State Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the eve of the Bonalu festival.
In a Raj Bhavan communique, he said, "I extend my heartiest wishes to the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of the State festival, bonalu." Radhakrishnan said that the traditional Bonalu festival is a reflection of Telangana's unique culture, diversified living, and divine worshipping of Yellamma (Mahankali Matha), the goddess of nature and environment. "I pray to the goddess Yellamma on this auspicious occasion of bonalu for bestowing health, wellbeing, peace, and development on all people of India and Telangana," he added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS