Guv greets people on Bonalu eve

State Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the eve of the Bonalu festival.

Hyderabad: State Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the eve of the Bonalu festival.

In a Raj Bhavan communique, he said, "I extend my heartiest wishes to the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of the State festival, bonalu." Radhakrishnan said that the traditional Bonalu festival is a reflection of Telangana's unique culture, diversified living, and divine worshipping of Yellamma (Mahankali Matha), the goddess of nature and environment. "I pray to the goddess Yellamma on this auspicious occasion of bonalu for bestowing health, wellbeing, peace, and development on all people of India and Telangana," he added.

