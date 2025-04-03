Guv invited to Sri Rama Kalyanam

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Sri Ramanavami Utsav Samiti has invited Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to Sri Sitarama Kalyanam on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami at Sitaram Bagh on April 6.

The Bhagyanagar Sri Ramanavami Utsav Samiti leaders led by its president Bhagwanth Rao met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and extended the invitation. The organisers explained to the Governor that the Sri Rama Kalyanam is being held with great pomp and show every year at the Sitarama Mandir in Sitaram Bagh, which has a history of almost 300 years.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that he was happy to be invited. He expressed his willingness to attend the program. Bhagyanagar Sri Ramanavami Utsav President Bhagavanth Rao, General Secretary Govinda Rathi, Vice President Mettu Vaikuntam, Treasurer Sriram Vyas, Member Rama Raju, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Telangana State Campaign President Pagudakula Balaswamy were among those who met the Governor.