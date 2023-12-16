Guv just read out Cong’s manifesto, flays BRS

Hyderabad: Stating that there was nothing new in the Governor's Address, the BRS leaders on Friday said that the government has failed to tell about the ways to achieve progress and it was like reading out the Congress party’s manifesto.

Talking to the reporters at the Assembly media point, BRS leaders Kadiyam Srihari, S Niranjan Reddy and others said that the Governor's Address was like reading the Congress party’s manifesto and they forgot to mention the development which took place during the last ten years in the State. They tried to project Telangana as it was going backwards and ignored the applause from NITI Aayog and the Central government's appreciation. The Governor forgot to mention about the developments like the State being number one in IT exports, and production of food grains, said Kadiyam Srihari.

The BRS leader said, “It was unfortunate that the Governor lied. Telangana was liberated in 2014 from the Congress party. Do not know what liberation the Governor was talking about. There is no clarity on how the government would implement the six guarantees. There is no mention of Dalit Bandhu”.

Niranjan Reddy said that it was not financial destruction but the BRS brought financial freedom. He said that the Congress government is trying to do away with the schemes in the name of debts.

“Is this a Governor's address or the campaign talk by the Congress party or Congress manifesto,” asked Niranjan Reddy.

The BRS leader said that the entire Governor's Address was like the Telangana State was going backwards.

If this was the truth, the awards from prestigious institutions like RBI, NITI Aayog, and UNO are truths which cannot be hidden. The crops being grown in Telangana were truth, the water flowing in the fields and increased per capita income and also the development in Hyderabad was truth, said Niranjan Reddy, adding the government will face insults by hiding the truth.

He ridiculed the allegations of power utilities having loans of Rs 86,000 crore. The government spent Rs 42,000 crore, Rs 26,000 crore for the Yadadri power project. The 400 kV substations increased from six to 25. Similarly, the 220 KV substations have gone up from 51 to 220.

These are all facts which cannot be hidden, said Reddy. He said that the power capacity in 2014 was 7,778 MW and in May 2023 it was 18,567 MWs. The BRS leader said that the KCR government took loans as per the permissible limits of the RBI.