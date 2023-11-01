Guv Tamilisai stresses on ‘Gnanartha and Sevartha’ at OU 83 convocation

Hyderabad: State Governor and Chancellor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan commended Osmania University for its commitment to academic excellence and called upon the students to ponder over the importance of developing a comprehensive perspective and a global mindset during their academic journey.

Dr Tamilisai addressing the 83rd Convocation Address of the Osmania University here on Tuesday stressed the significance of instilling the principles of “Gnanartha Pravesham” (enter to learn) and “Sevartha Prasthanam” (set out to serve) in each and every student.

The Chancellor said that all students who have excelled in their respective fields of study should get due recognition. Those who secured top ranks in every discipline be awarded gold medals, and she will support the university's endeavours to rope in prospective donors.

She appealed to philanthropists and alumni of Telangana State where there is no sponsor, it will be better if they come forward and sponsor the gold medal for the students, who all with their hard effort to reach such heights., she added.

Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO of Adobe, and the chief guest for the convocation delivering his address has asked the students passing out from the university to remember to embrace change, stay true to their purpose, trust their instinct when the answers aren’t obvious and stay intellectually curious in all aspects of their lives.

“Go forth, be the architects of your destiny, find success and fulfilment and create lasting, positive change in whatever you do,” he exhorted.

He also recalled saying being a student at Osmania University was an incredible academic as well as a "coming of age" experience.

My early years in Electronic and Communication Engineering (ECE) were marked by making lifelong friends, engaging in extracurricular activities like sports tennis champion in Engineering, representing India in sailing, debates and quizzes all across the city and somehow getting by in academics (my thanks to the faculty who generous in their grading while encouraging me to pursue my potential). Osmania’s education played a significant role in my success.

Shantanu Narayen, an alumni conferred 'honoris causa' (honorary) doctorate at the convocation ceremony. This marks the 49th time that the university has bestowed such an honour.

According to the OU officials for the first time in Osmania University history, a record 1024 PhD scholars and 58 gold medalists were awarded at the convocation ceremony and this marked a remarkable achievement by conferring the largest number of PhDs ever witnessed in a single ceremony.

Additionally, it is noteworthy that this convocation was held continuously for three consecutive years, from 2021 to 2023, without interruption.

Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof. D. Ravinder welcomed the attendees and shared an overview of the university's accomplishments and future aspirations.

Prof. P. Laxminarayana, Registrar of the University, played a pivotal role in the conferral of degrees and honours, adding to the solemnity of the event along with the members of the Executive Council and the Deans of twelve faculties at the Osmania University.

Awardees speak up

I am privileged to get such a prestigious medal today from a renowned University, while there are many who are not recognised and should have received some recognition and appreciation. - Disha gold medal in MA Hindi

I am delighted to have received a medal from the Governor. - Shaik Naziya Begum, gold medal in MA English

What I feel is the handicapped candidates who we recognise are just a handful of them. There are many special students who are not acknowledged for their work.” - Dinesh , Ph.D. in Physics