Guv to brief Amit Shah on TS developments

New Delhi: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's sudden visit to New Delhi has raised many an eyebrow.

The Governor is likely to call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders during her one-day visit to the national capital. During her meeting with the Amit Shah, she would not only explain the political situation in Telangana but may also submit a report on the sequence of recent developments that had taken place, including how the Government could not conduct the Republic Day parade and the absence of Chief Minister or ministers at the flag hoisting ceremony that was officially held at Raj Bhavan.

She would also inform the Centre about how the government had gone to the High Court seeking direction to the Governor that she clear the proposal to hold the budget session and how the face-off had come to an end following the courts observation that the government should talk to the Governor and sort out the issue since she was amenable. This resulted in the Government restoring the protocol of inviting the Governor for joint address of both the Houses and following full protocol when she visited the Yadadri temple before her joint address.

Soon after landing in Delhi, Tamilisai called on the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She congratulated the Union Finance Minister for introducing a futuristic budget for the country and submitted future development plans for Puducherry and Telangana.