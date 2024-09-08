  • Menu
GVK Reddy and VIT Founder Donate Rs 6.5 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

GVK Reddy and VIT Founder Donate Rs 6.5 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
To support flood relief efforts, prominent businessman GVK Reddy and Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), have collectively donated Rs 6.5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

GVK Reddy contributed Rs 5 crore and met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence to hand over the cheque. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and appreciated Reddy's commitment to supporting flood victims.

Dr. G. Viswanathan, along with VIT Vice President Shankar Viswanathan, donated Rs 1.5 crore. They also met the Chief Minister, who thanked them for their contribution and praised their efforts in aiding the government’s relief work.

