GWMC polls: Reservations of divisions finalised in Warangal

Reservation of divisions have been announced in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation electionswhich are going to be held later this month.

According to the reservations finalised by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, 50 per cent of the reservation has been allocated to women. The orders were issued on Thursday morning notifying the reservation of divisions in GWMC.

Reservation of divisions in GWMC: ST-Women -1 (65), ST General - 1 (2), ST Women - 5 (43,46,01,03,14), ST general - 6 (18,15,17,53,47,37), BC Women - 10 (38,42,9,16,23,33,36,32,25,54), BC General 10 (10,12,26,6,41,39,40,21,34,20), General Women - 17 (29,48,63,55,50,57,30,44,64,28,58,49,11,8,19,24,59), General - 16 (62,22,31,45,51,13,27,4,7,61,35,66,60,52,56,5).