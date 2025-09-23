H-1B visa fee hike: Ponnam urges NRIs to invest in Telangana

Hyderabad: In the wake of H-1B visa crisis, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged the NRIs to invest in Telangana. He appealed to the NRIs to invest time, money and knowledge to develop the State’s villages and improve standard of living in the countryside.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister alleged that the Central government has completely failed in upkeeping diplomatic relations with America. “On many occasions, Telangana invites investments from abroad. In the current situation, the updated rules and regulations in America are a hindrance to our people who go to study,” he said.

The Minister observed that when the Ministry of External Affairs fails to influence upon their counterparts and foreign nations, this means the Indian government has completely failed.

Following failure of diplomatic relations, there is every chance that pressure tactics are utilised to gain upper hand, hence imposition of restrictions.

“This is a big hindrance for students who go to study from here and those who go for employment. This is the high time that our top brains and bright students who are in America, including scores of CEOs leading top brands put their efforts and intelligence here. The Government will welcome you by placing a red carpet. Telangana is ready to bring you favorable policies by inviting investment. All those who are abroad should invest in Telangana. I am appealing to them to invest their time and money for improving quality of life in rural areas,” he urged.

He assured that the state government would extend full support to families and professionals affected by the United States’ sharp hike in H-1B visa fee, and said it would work with the union government to safeguard opportunities for the state’s skilled workforce.

Prabhakar expressed serious concern over the unprecedented increase in the H-1B visa fee, expected to impact thousands of Indian professionals, particularly from Telangana and the wider IT community.

He appealed to IT companies, industry associations, and NRI networks to present a united front so that the US administration understands the broader economic implications of the move.

“The strength of Indo-US relations lies in the exchange of talent and technology. Such sudden, exorbitant hikes create uncertainty for our youth and for companies operating globally. I urge the Government of India to take up this matter on priority through diplomatic channels and protect the interests of our professionals,” the Minister said.