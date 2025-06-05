Haj committee inspects arrangements at RGIA

Hyderabad: To inspect and review the arrangements for the smooth arrival of Haj pilgrims returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Shah Ghulam Afzal Biyabani (Khusro Pasha), on Wednesday visited the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

During the inspection, the Chairman personally examined various key facilities prepared for the comfort and convenience of the returning Hajis. These included the Wazu (ablution) area, Namaz (prayer) area, holding area, exit gates, Zam Zam water distribution counter, customs clearance point, and overall passenger flow arrangements.

The Chairman was accompanied by officials from the Telangana State Haj Committee, Airport Authority, Customs, CISF, and GMR officials, who briefed him about the steps being taken to ensure a smooth and respectful reception of the pilgrims.

He emphasized the need for seamless coordination between all concerned departments to provide dignified and hassle-free services to the pilgrims, many of whom are senior citizens.

It was informed during the inspection that the arrival of Haj pilgrims is scheduled to begin from June 13 and will continue up to July 9, in multiple batches.

Sajjad Ali, Executive Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee, Md. Mujeebuddin, Md Layeeq, Dr Syed Azhar Ali, Members TS Haj Committee, K M Reddy Addl. BCAS, R C Meena, Deputy Commandant CISF, Shamandar Addl FRRO, Junaid Salik Deputy Commissioner Customs, Md Wajeed Ali Saudi Airlines, Sujit GMR Security, Santosh CISF, Sumit Kapoor GMR, Leela GMR, Sunil GMR, Pankaj Raxa and other officials were also present.