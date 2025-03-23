Haleem fever grips Karimnagar

Karimnagar : Once a delicacy confined to Hyderabad, Haleem has now become a Ramadan staple across Karimnagar district, with numerous food stalls and restaurants setting up Haleem counters ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

Arrangements are made for the preparation of this dish before the beginning of the month of Ramadan. This tasty special dish is prepared from the first day of the month of Ramadan. Adding dry fruits to it is very good for the body. Mutton and dry fruits are rich in antioxidants. Apart from that, the use of wheat improves the functioning of the digestive system. The spices used for its preparation are high in potassium. It reduces high blood pressure and kidney-related problems. Nu-tritionists say that it is a good food for those suffering from diabetes.

Generally, Haleem is a delicacy in all parts of Karimnagar district. This dish stands as a mine of nutrients. The month of Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims, during the month of Ramadan, Muslims continue their fast for 30 days.

In this context, the dish that Muslims like the most after the end of the fast is Haleem, Haris, which in-stantly gives energy to the body. Due to its fiber content, it is digested slowly. Therefore, the filling that is felt during the party is created.

Manager of the Arabian Kitchen, Azeem said that they have been making and selling Haleem in Karimna-gar town for several years. “For about the last one and a half years, customers have been supporting them. Not only the Muslim minority, are people from all walks of life interested in eating the dish,” he said.

The ingredients used in its preparation are very beneficial for health. “Moreover, it is a strong food that provides quick energy to the body that is getting tired during fasting. Wheat, gram, gram and gram are ground and turned into rava and used in the preparation of this dish,” said Azeem.

Along with these, naturally available spices like cloves, cardamom, dried shajeera, biryani leaves, ginger, garlic, coriander powder, onions, coriander and mint along with a mixture of chili, salt, turmeric, ghee and oil are added to fresh chicken or natan and cooked well to prepare this special dish. “It is cooked for hours on a specially prepared batti, i.e. on a charcoal stove, until the fumes dissipate,” Azeem said.