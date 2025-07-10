Half of TG will be covered with HAM roads: Minister

Hyderabad: The R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that almost 50% of the roads in Telangana will be covered with the HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) roads.

During the review meeting with R&B and NHAI officials at the State Secretariat, the Minister said that the HAM roads will be crucial in connectivity from the mandal center to the district center. He informed that the construction of roads in urban, semi-urban and rural areas will be undertaken in order of priority. He further said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to take steps immediately to start the tender process, after the approval of the HAM road packages.

The details of the road packages were discussed with Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, during the meeting. Minister told the R&B officials that the HAM roads will have to be constructed in full compliance with the quality standards as per NHAI norms and that the quality should be maintained for at least ten years, without any damage. Minister directed the R&B officials that they not only conduct field visits and check the quality but also identify low-level bridges and high-level bridges in advance. He also asked the officials to take precautionary measures to prevent future accidents and inconvenience to traffic.

Minister said that he will meet Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Gadkari along with the CM for the approval of the southern part of Regional Ring Road (RRR) within a few days.

The Minister, who inquired about the progress of NH 65 road works, discussed the progress of the 6-lane road expansion work from Madinaguda to Sangareddy and ordered to speed up the work.

The construction of TIMS Hospitals, Warangal Hospital, Medical Colleges, Collectorates and several ROBs that are in the final stages of construction should be completed immediately, the Minister instructed the officials.