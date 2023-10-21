Hamari Awaaz Suno... Malakpet residents plea to MIM MLA

Hyderabad: At a time when there is much talk about development of Malakpet, following the upcoming IT Tower. Locals rue how infra projects and basic facilities promised for segment in the past are yet to be executed in true spirit. The areas, especially slums, lack proper sewage and drinking water network. Bad roads and traffic issues are some of key projects promised but left unfulfilled.

Areas like Azampura, Old Malakpet, Akberbagh, Chawni in the Malakpet constituency have been lagging behind compared to others. Slums in these areas remain backward. Except for some other parts of Malakpet developed by leaps and bounds in the last few years. The MLA should explain the reasons for major projects not being executed, say residents.

People in many low-lying areas face heavy water-logging in the rainy season. They say assurance to make areas in Malakpet a flood-free remains unfulfilled. “While this has been haunting us for years, authorities are yet to take up modernisation of pipelines or cleaning, widening of drains or even regular de-silting of nalas,” says Shaik Sarwar of Azampura. “During rains we live in constant fear as there is still no specific plan to divert flood water out of our area.”

There is a lack of initiative from the government for a particular infrastructure project. Other projects--- elevated roads, road widening and development of interior roads in various localities---witnessed a delay in Malakpet. The problem is more severe in parts of Azampura, Chanchalguda, Old Malakpet, and Chawni. In these areas upgradation of sewage and water system, nala fencing and laying of roads is much needed.

Says Rameshwar Rao of Moosarambagh,“residents have suffered most on account of lack of efforts by both public representatives and the administration. Although there are several good colleges, restaurants and educational institutions, the locality has not developed. It lacks proper civic amenities.”

Projects to ease traffic flow, including road-widening, remain at a standstill. Malakpet is one of high traffic zones in the city and has a bridge near the railway station. “Thousands of vehicles take the RuB, which facilitates passage towards Dilsukhnagar from Chaderghat. The GHMC is constructing an additional vent for the RuB. The road has been proposed to be widened from 46.5 m to 53.80 m. This project is going at a slow pace,” says Mohammed Ahmed, a local activist.

Another project---which is on at a cost of Rs 523 crore--the elevated corridor of 3.382-km long four-lane, bi-directional flyover between Malakpet and Santoshnagar has been going on for three and half years; it was to be finished in two years.