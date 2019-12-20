Hanamkonda: Bias against SC, ST, BC condemned

Hanamkonda: The whole gamut is different when it comes to deal with the crime against women belonging to SC, ST and BC, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga said. Speaking at a roundtable meeting organised by the SC, ST, BC Ikya Vedika here on



Friday, he said that even though majority of victims belonged to SC, ST and BCs, justice has become a mirage for these sections.

"Within the span of just three days, all the three molestation and murder incidents - Manasa of Hanamkonda, Teku Laxmi of Asifabad and Disha of Hyderabad – took place, but the response of the government and other sections was not similar. While the response to Disha case reached to the heights of demanding revenge against the culprits, the other two incidents drew a blank squib," he said.

Stating that law should take care of such incidents, he said that response should not be biased based on social class. Several senior leaders including Congress and BJP were quick to support the police when the accused in Disha rape and murder case were gunned down by the police in an encounter. But these leaders didn't raise their voice in the cases of Manasa and Laxmi, whose fate was similar to that of Disha, he said.

Manda Krishna also found fault with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting KCR government after the encounter of the Disha case accused. Jagan didn't respond when the accused belonged to a particular caste, he alleged, referring to the two rape cases occurred in Guntur. "The TS and AP governments' favourism towards a few upper castes have become bane for the SC, ST and BCs," he said.

Stressing the importance of uniting SC, ST and BCs to teach a lesson to the governments that discriminate them, Mand Krishna appealed to the people to attend the proposed Maha Deeksha in Hyderabad on December 24. Prudviraj of Telangana Kranti Dal, Teegala Pradeep Goud of Maha Jana Socialist Party, Kola Janardhan of BC Sangham, Swaroopa, Manasa' mother, Ramoji Jagan, father of an infant victim, Manda Raju of MRPS and Edunuri Rajamouli of BC Rakshana Samithi were among others present.