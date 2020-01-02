Hanamkonda: PharmD students get a knowhow of advanced healthcare

Hanamkonda: International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Telangana Chapter and Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), Hanamkonda Branch, jointly organised a seminar on "Advancing Health Care and Novel Strategies for Pharmacy Practice in India" at St Peter's Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences here on Thursday. Speaking at the seminar, Dr M Chandra Sekar, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Findlay, Ohio, USA, expressed concern over the emerging threat of mismatch of power dynamics between physicians and the pharmacists. He spoke about changing paradigm of clinical pharmacy and on medication errors that can be minimised by entering all new prescriptions information into the computer and with software check.



Dr Chandra Sekar also guided the students about pursuing higher education and career options in US. He suggested the PharmD student in India to clear "NAPLEX and STATE LAW BOARD" exams to get them enrolled as Registered Pharmacist in US.

Shanaya, PharmD Intern student, University of Findley, who visited St Peter's as a part of Student Exchange Programme, shared her knowledge regarding clinical pharmacy specialist and PGY1/PGY 2 residency includes its application and 12-month training period, while Dr Karthik Rakam spoke on diet, insulin production and control of diabetes under the influence of natural functions of body compared to drug influenced functions of the body.

T Jayapal Reddy, Chairman, St. Peter's Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, who told the students to focus on their higher education, assured them of extending his support. Principal Dr P Rajasekhar and HOD of PharmD Dr Devender Kodati were among others present.