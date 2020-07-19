Hanamkonda: TRS party offices ready for inaugural

Hanamkonda: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development minister E Dayakar Rao on Saturday said that TRS party office buildings are ready to be inaugurated in old Warangal district.



As per party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's instructions, three party offices are getting ready for inaugural, he said.

Rao informed that KCR and party working president KT Rama Rao will open the party offices soon. We have built the party offices in Hanmakonda (Warangal), Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts, he added.

The minister further said that he made a visit to the Janagam party office and instructed the contractor for speedy completion of the works.

Rao said that the works at party offices of Mahabubabad and Janagam districts will be completed in a month. KCR has instructed to build one party office in each district and they are under process, he informed.

The minister also informed that on completion of the offices, party activities will begin from the new offices and the new offices will be available for local leaders and activists of the party.