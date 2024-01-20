Handing over projects to KRMB will hit Telangana hard: Harish

Hyderabad: Expressing concerns over the proposal of combined projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh going under the control of the Centre (KRMB), former minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Friday said this move would not only result in water woes but also lead to a reduction in power production.

The BRS leader wanted the government to at least stress the need for an apex committee composed of representatives from both States and the Union Water Resources Minister as chairman. Addressing a press conference, Harish Rao voiced serious worries about the combined irrigation projects shared by AP and Telangana. Harish Rao called on the State government to prioritise issues that could harm Telangana’s interests.

The BRS leader referred to the recent reports that combined irrigation projects might come under Krishna River Board Management control. Rao cautioned that this shift could significantly favour AP, posing a major threat to Telangana’s water resources.

The BRS leader recalled that the key conditions put forward by Telangana include the 50-50 distribution of Krishna water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; specific conditions were outlined to safeguard Telangana’s interests in hydropower generation, conditions specified for the release of water from Srisailam to Nagarjunsagar; the formation of an apex committee before any decision on KRMB; and a request for the release of unused water in one year for utilisation in subsequent years.

Harish Rao raised critical questions about the feasibility of bringing combined projects under the KRMB, particularly when Telangana’s share in Krishna waters remains uncertain. Specific conditions were laid out regarding hydropower generation, the allocation of irrigation water, and the release of water from Srisailam to Nagarjunsagar.

Rao highlighted the alleged ‘blind agreement’ by the State government to concede control to the KRMB and warned of severe repercussions on hydropower generation, estimating a potential loss of about 5,000 million units if projects are transferred. He detailed the alarming issues, noting that such a move could disrupt on-demand electricity generation, as the KRMB application process might lead to grid collapses. He emphasised the quick generation capability of hydroelectricity compared to the time-consuming nature of thermal power generation. He has sounded the alarm about the impact on projects under construction, particularly citing the KRMB’s effect on the left canal ayacut of Nagarjunsagar. Rao raised concerns about potential risks to Hyderabad’s drinking water supply.

Talking about the concerns raised by the BRS chief, Rao said that there would be issues with the left canal ayacut of Nagarjunsagar, crucial for irrigation, and concerns over the possible impact on Hyderabad’s drinking water supply sourced from Krishna. The State government should take corrective measures to save the projects from going into the hands of KRMB or try to take them to the apex committee.