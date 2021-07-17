Hans champions public issues: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: The Hans India has been playing a leading role in bringing many public issues to the attention of the government in response to public concerns, noted State BJP president and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He participated in the 10th anniversary celebrations of The Hans India, cut the cake and congratulated the newspaper management and team Hans. Sanjay said that even the common man would feel that the problem would be solved if the news was published in Hans India.

Upholding such faith of the public in the media, The Hans India has given a sense of courage to the common people, to the society and reminded responsibility to politicians, the MP said, hoping that the newspaper would continue to be successful for another hundred years.

The event was attended by The Hans India Karimnagar Staff Reporter, Thirunagari Venkateswara Swamy, Deputy Manager (Advertisement) K Mallaiah Goud, HMTV Correspondent Moola Srinivas, ACO (Circulation Department) Sampath Kumar,HMTV Town reporter, HM TV Cameraman Ravi,, Corporator, Marri Bhavana Sathish, Praveen Rao,Hans India paper agents N. Shanker and A. Mohan and others.