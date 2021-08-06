Hans has simple language and detailed coverage of news says a Footwear shopowner

I finished my B Ed and I took up English literature in graduation.

I run a footwear shop in Nalgonda. I spend some time everyday reading few newspapers and The Hans India has been my first choice.

The reason for me liking The Hans India is that the language is simple and it does not take any side and does not favour anyone. There is no gossip-based news it.

What I like most is the detailed coverage of local news. The articles and editorials are informative, and this is the only paper that gives good space to reader's views. I Wish The Hans India a very happy tenth anniversary.

Chandragiri Ramu, B.A ( Eng Lit), B.Ed,

Footwear shop owner, Nalgonda