Hanumakonda: ACB conducts raids on Venkat Reddy

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids on the residence of Additional Collector Venkat Reddy on Wednesday.

According to sources, the raids are being carried out at his house in Manchirevula and at other locations as part of an ongoing investigation. The action follows his arrest last month, when he was caught by ACB officials while allegedly accepting a bribe.

The current raids are underway, and ACB officials are said to have seized several important documents. Further details are awaited.