  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Hanumakonda: ACB conducts raids on Venkat Reddy

  • Created On:  21 Jan 2026 11:18 AM IST
Hanumakonda: ACB conducts raids on Venkat Reddy
X

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids on the residence of Additional Collector Venkat Reddy on Wednesday.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids on the residence of Additional Collector Venkat Reddy on Wednesday.

According to sources, the raids are being carried out at his house in Manchirevula and at other locations as part of an ongoing investigation. The action follows his arrest last month, when he was caught by ACB officials while allegedly accepting a bribe.

The current raids are underway, and ACB officials are said to have seized several important documents. Further details are awaited.

Tags

Anti-Corruption Bureau raidVenkat ReddyHanumakonda corruption casebribery investigationseizure of documents
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Travelling to the UAE for the First Time? Experience It Like a Local

Travelling to the UAE for the first time? Discover local tips, cultural insights, food, transport, and hidden experiences to explore the UAE like a true local.

Travelling to the UAE for the First Time? Experience It Like a Local

National News

More
Share it
X